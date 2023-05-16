Former ICE agent sentenced on criminal sexual conduct charges

Kevin Taylor, a former federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, was sentenced on May 10 to five to 15 years' imprisonment and sex offender registration. - File photo

LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that Kevin Taylor, a former federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, was sentenced on May 10 to five to 15 years’ imprisonment and sex offender registration. Taylor, 49, of Riley, Michigan, pleaded no contest to two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct this March, 30 years after committing his crimes.

The case against Taylor arose from an investigation by the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility after reports surfaced of the sexual assaults. Taylor pleaded to assaults on two minor relatives between 1989 to 1994 when the defendant would have been 16- to 21-years-old. His victims spanned the ages of 4- to 9-years-old during those years.

“My office will continue to pursue justice for survivors even when decades have passed,” Nessel said in a press release. “This result would not have been possible without the collaborative work of the Criminal Trials and Appeals Division of my office, the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility and the courage of Taylor’s victims to come forward after all these years against a predator in a position of power.”