Student charged with making threat against his high school in Dearborn

Dearborn student threatens his high school

DEARBORN — A student accused of making a threat against Fordson High School in Dearborn has been charged as a juvenile with making an intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students, said the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office in a statement Thursday, May 11.

The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, allegedly made a shooting threat against the school, located in the 13800 block of Ford Road, on Saturday, according to the release.

On the morning of Monday, May 8, the parent of a student at Fordson High School notified school officials that their child was made aware of threats to the school by his classmate, prompting school staff to contact Dearborn Police.

Authorities learned the origin of the reported threat and attempted to locate the individual, a 15-year-old Fordson High School student. When the student was not found in the appropriate class, Fordson High School conducted a lockdown of the school pending further investigation and location of the subject.

The threat was investigated by Dearborn Police, who arrested the student on Monday. The lockdown was subsequently lifted and normal school activities resumed.

“The Dearborn Police Department takes all threats very seriously and all necessary police resources will be used to investigate such threats,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said. “We will use every means at our disposal to safeguard our youth and ensure their learning environment is safe and secure.”

The teen’s preliminary hearing took place on Tuesday and his bond was set at $4,000.

He is scheduled to return to court at the Lincoln Hall of Justice at 10:30 a.m. May 31 before Referee Tracey Martin.