U.S. Rep Debbie Dingell announces more than $8.8 million in HHS grants for the UofM

ANN ARBOR — On May 9, U.S. Rep Debbie Dingell (D- Ann Arbor) announced that the University of Michigan will receive $8,898,054 in federal grant funding from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to conduct critical medical research, in areas including cancer biology and treatment, aging, lung diseases, heart and vascular diseases, and neurological disorders.

$1.2 million of this funding comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) National Center for Injury Prevention & Control for the Michigan Youth Violence Prevention Center, which works to combat gun violence against children.

“The University of Michigan is conducting world-class medical research that shapes the way we treat and prevent conditions, including cancer, lung disease, and neurological disorders,” Dingell said in a press release. “I’m especially proud of the $1.2 million U of M is receiving for the Michigan Youth Violence Prevention Center to better understand and prevent gun violence against teens and kids. This is a public health crisis – we know that firearm violence is the leading cause of death for children under the age of 18 — and the Youth Violence Prevention Center is doing critical research to better address the root causes of gun violence.”

Projects receiving funding include:

$591,242 for cancer biology research

$152,880 for lung diseases research

$319,201 for human genome research

$1,227,797 for cancer treatment research

$775,699 for aging research

$195,000 for vision research

$1,200,000 for the Michigan Youth Violence Prevention Center

$1,101,440 for heart and vascular diseases research

Find a full list of projects receiving grant funding here.

