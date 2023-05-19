Insight hosted ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for Dearborn multi-specialty center

Dr. Jawad Shah cuts the ribbon at the Insight ceremony held on Monday, May 15. Photo: Insight Institute Facebook

DEARBORN – On Monday, May 15, Insight held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for its medical facility located at 5111 Auto Club Drive in Dearborn. The multi-specialty facility opened during the COVID-19 pandemic and was precluded from having a public ceremony celebrating the opening of the facility.

The ribbon-cutting was attended by Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi. Dr. Jawad Shah, founder and CEO of Insight was also in attendance.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at 5:30 p.m. and was followed by a community open house and meet-and-greet, where community residents and local healthcare practitioners were offered the opportunity to meet Insight’s clinical leadership team and specialists.

“We are extremely excited to have this specialty medical facility located in the city of Dearborn,” Shah said in a press release. “The residents of Dearborn and the surrounding areas of metropolitan Detroit will benefit greatly from having the highest level of patient care and services in their communities provided by our renowned team of specialists.”

Insight’s multi-specialty center has a focus on pain management, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, neurology and allergy & immunology. Through its main service lines, Insight also provides ancillary services including physical and occupational therapy, chiropractic, advanced imaging, and lab services. Insight aims to continue to provide top-tier care and expand its services to the community as the need continues to grow.

Insight shared that it is honored to serve the city of Dearborn and provide a unique and thorough patient experience.

For more information on Insight Dearborn and its specialty practice areas contact Crystal Zoma at crystal.zoma@iinn.com or call (313) 749-0370.