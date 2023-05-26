Dearborn’s annual Memorial Day Parade to take place on Monday, May 29

DEARBORN — Dearborn’s 97th annual Memorial Day Parade will take place Monday, May 29, in partnership with the Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council. Please join the city of Dearborn as we honor all those who made the ultimate sacrifice by joining us for the oldest Memorial Day parade in the state that pays tribute to all who lost their lives in service.
Reminder: Due to planned MDOT construction, the route has been moved for this year. It will now begin at Michigan Ave. and Nowlin St. in west Dearborn and will travel eastward to the Dearborn Historical Museum’s McFadden Ross House at Michigan Ave. and Brady, where the traditional Remembrance Ceremony will take place.
This year’s theme is Arab Americans Who Serve and the grand marshal is Dearborn native and United States Air Force Captain Maysaa M. Ouza.
The parade will begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. with a military funeral procession. The grand marshal and other parade groups will follow.
A Remembrance Ceremony will take place on the lawn of the Dearborn Historical Museum’s McFadden Ross House, 915 Brady St, at noon. The public is welcome to attend.
Public parking
The public is welcome to park in any of the free parking lots and structures in downtown West Dearborn. Please be mindful of road closures due to construction and the parade route.
Addresses that will be available for public parking include:
- 22201 West Village
- 22345 West Village
- 22055 West Village
- 22001 Garrison
- 22275 Garrison
- 22223 Michigan
- 21201 Michigan
- 835 Mason
- 1167 Mason
- 907 Monroe
- 1140 Monroe
- 921 Howard
For more information about the 2023 Memorial Day Parade and Remembrance Ceremony, visit: Memorial Day Parade
