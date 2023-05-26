Michigan high school senior selected as a 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholar

Photo: Downtown News Magazine Birmingham/Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD HILLS — A Michigan high school senior has been selected as a 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholar. Adnan Khan of Bloomfield Hills was selected out of more than 5,000 students across the nation for this prestigious title.

A total of 161 U.S. high school seniors were chosen to be U.S. Presidential Scholars and Khan is one of the two students selected from Michigan.

“U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds. I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in a press release. “On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to join your family, friends and communities in celebrating your accomplishments. Aim high, share your talents and continue embracing opportunities to lead as your exciting future unfolds.”

The scholars are chosen by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars based on merit, the student’s academic standing and success, transcripts, essays, artistic or technical distinction, and community service.

Five thousand students qualified for the 2023 presidential scholars list, according to the report, and these candidates can be nominated by school officers, various partner recognition programs and artist foundations. College board exam scores, including ACT and SAT, also hold standing in a student’s qualification for the award.

According to official reports, the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars must comprise one male student and one female student from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rice, as well as U.S. families who reside overseas.

With the inception of this program in 1964, over the past 59 years more than 8,000 students across the nation have received this honorable award.

Khan, a well-rounded and esteemed student, shared his accomplishments, experience and completed projects with The Arab American News.

Currently a senior at the International Academy in Bloomfield Hills, he said his passion for community service sparked when interacting with blind children on a trip he took to India. This trip, he said, was to work to create a learning space for children at a disadvantage, specifically to discover technology that would assist with improving their quality of learning.

Khan founded an organization in his sophomore year of high school, CanDoAble, to help and assist those with needs that cannot be met through conventional and traditional assistance.

“Over the past years, I have been able to work on multiple initiatives, including researching the potential to apply technological advances in sensing and machine learning to help blind children living in poverty in India,” he said.

“One such possibility is an experimental wearable device capable of facial recognition, text to speech and object detection that has the potential to open the door to a world of possibilities for blind children. I’m also always looking for opportunities to facilitate learning and have worked on initiatives specifically targeting online learning.”

Along with his academic successes, he said he is also accomplished in fencing and violin. His fencing experience landed him an opportunity to participate in the USA Fencing National Championships. Taking up violin has provided him with numerous opportunities, including playing with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra Civic Youth Ensemble and holding a presence at the Interlochen Center for the Arts through performance and music programs.

Khan shared his pride and gratitude for being selected for such a significant award.

“Being selected for this award is an honor,” he said. “I am thrilled for the new opportunities it presents. I am deeply committed to giving back to my community through leading non-profit initiatives such as CanDoAble and efforts to facilitate learning for resettled refugee children with support from Detroit-based non-profits such as ICNA/MFS.”

He said he wants to use this opportunity to further his efforts and boost his work of giving back and helping those who genuinely need it.

“I believe that by leveraging this award I can bring more attention to the important work being done by charitable organizations, including those that I am a part of, and inspire others to get involved as well.”