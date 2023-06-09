Detroit gas station clerk shoots and kills alleged shoplifter, police shut down the station

Photo: WXYZ Detroit

DETROIT — A Detroit gas station clerk allegedly shot and killed a man he claimed was a shoplifter as he was running from the station.

Reports state that police arrested the employee and shut down the business at that time.

The Mobil gas station located at Clark and Vernor was shut down by police Monday, June 5, following the shooting. According to the clerk who was arrested, the customer stole from the store and a Fox 2 Detroit report stated that Detroit Police Chief James White said shoplifting doesn’t elicit shooting and killing them.

“Customer was allegedly stealing items out of the store,” White said in a Fox 2 Detroit report. “… He leaves the store. We don’t know yet if the door was locked he tried to come back in. At this point, it’s senseless and at this point, we don’t think this was justified in any way.”

The police discovered more about the business as they were investigating it following the incident, according to reports.

“We are going to shut them down,” White said.

Reports state that White and his staff shared the news with the other employees of the gas station a few hours following the shooting.

According to White, the gas station clerk fired one bullet through the glass door, shooting and killing the 25-year-old Detroit man.

According to police, the gun and the business were both unlicensed.

“Unlicensed firearm and we are going to be tracking the firearm to see if it was used in any other crime,” he said.

To ensure all businesses in the area were also licensed, Detroit Police Officers patrolled in large numbers on Monday.

“We are going to look at this whole row to see if they’re operating legally and if not we will close them down,” White said.

The clerk has been taken into custody and charges are pending, reports show.