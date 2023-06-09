Study finds Michigan is the most dangerous state for teen drivers

Photo: Bridgestone Tire

A recent study has discovered that Michigan is the most dangerous state for teen drivers. A car insurance website, the Zebra, concluded Michigan has a high number of both motor fatality rates and underage DUI rates.

According to the Zebra report, Michigan also has the lowest age for entry level drivers as teenagers at 14-years-old and 9 months can sign up for the first segment of Drivers Education.

The average monthly car insurance premium for teens was reported to be $583, which is the third highest insurance cost in the United States.

The study also indicated that seat belt usage in Michigan is high, with 94 percent of Michiganders actively using their seat belts when in a vehicle. More specific statistics discovered that per 100,000 drivers across the state, 14 teenagers die in motor vehicle accidents and 26 teen drivers are arrested for DUI charges, underage.

The states following Michigan on the most dangerous state for teen drivers list include Rhode Island at number two, then Louisiana, Colorado and Florida at number five.

Between now and labor day is said to be some of the most dangerous times on the road, and with teenagers out of school for the summer, they are being urged to practice safe driving and keep cautious on the road.

“Once school is out, teens will spend more time on the road, often driving with friends at odd hours of the day and night,” Adrienne Woodland, a AAA spokeswoman said in Detroit Free Press report. “Because of their inexperience, teens are more susceptible to dangerous driving behaviors.”

In March, the Zebra also reported motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death among teenagers across the country.

The Zebra shared several ways to reduce dangerous and reckless driving among teens:

wear your seat belt

do not drink and drive

driving the speed limit

picking music before you start driving

sharing your location with loved ones

utilizing an application that monitors speed

putting your phone on do not disturb while driving

keeping a list of emergency contacts in your vehicle

limit distractions while driving

Teenagers are urged to be cautious while driving, limit distractions and focus on the road at all times when driving a vehicle.