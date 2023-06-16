Michigan car insurance rates increasing in July

You’ll be paying more to insure your vehicle in Michigan beginning next month.

Last year, drivers received refund checks from no-fault auto insurance reform and a $5 billion surplus in the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Fund.

The MCCA is a nonprofit corporation controlled by the insurance industry that manages the catastrophic care fund. It acts as a form of reinsurance that reimburses auto insurers once the size of an accident victim’s medical bills exceeds a set threshold, currently $600,000.

There were 16,800 individuals in Michigan who had crossed the threshold and had open claims as of June 30, 2022.

PIP covers benefits for catastrophic crash survivors that even the best commercial health insurance plans don’t cover, such as in-home attendant care and long-term stays in specialized rehabilitation centers. However, some rehab centers have closed and some attendant care services have dropped patients or threatened to drop patients because of the price controls.

The last financial report for the MCCA showed $21.8 billion in total assets, down from $27.2 billion a year earlier. So if the MCCA were to immediately liquidate all its stocks, bonds and other holdings, the $21.8 billion is how much money there would be.

However, the reform ended up costing so many families critical care and funding due to insurance companies cutting off payments. As a result, an appeals court ordered them to continue paying, costing the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) billions of dollars, while stock market losses accounted for more losses.