Wayne County residents facing foreclosure can apply for payment plans now

DETROIT — Beginning June 15, Wayne County residents facing foreclosure can enter payment plans to take care of back property taxes for 2021 and earlier.

The Wayne County Treasurer’s Office offers several payment plan options to help taxpayers avoid foreclosure and pay back property taxes over certain time periods:

Interest Reduction Stipulated Payment Agreement (IRSPA). This plan reduces the interest rate from 18 to 6 percent. Eligible taxpayers must own and live in the home and have a Principal Residency Exemption (PRE) and identification that proves residency.

Stipulated Payment Agreement (SPA). This allows a payment plan over a 10-month period. The taxpayer can avoid foreclosure if payments are made according to the agreed-upon schedule.

Pay As You Stay Payment Agreement (PAYSPA). This is a program offered by municipalities. Residents must apply and be approved for their local municipality’s Poverty Tax Exemption (PTE). Eligible participants will be notified of a reduced amount and have the option of paying a lump sum or enrolling in a PAYSPA.

Veterans and first responders may enter a payment plan with no down payment.

In addition to the payment plans, residents can still apply for grant funding through the Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund (MIHAF). The program provides American Rescue Act dollars to help Michiganders who were impacted by COVID-19 pay back taxes and for other needs. To date, more than $20 million has gone to assist 5,500 Wayne County residents pay their property taxes.

“We strongly urge Wayne County residents to apply as soon as possible because MIHAF funds are limited,” said Wayne County Treasurer Eric R. Sabree.

For more information, go to treasurer.waynecounty.com or contact the office by email at taxinfo@waynecounty.com or call 313-224-5990.