State Representative Alabas Farhat appointed to Growing Michigan Together Council

LANSING — Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit) announced his appointment of State Rep. Alabas Farhat (D-Dearborn) to the Growing Michigan Together Council.

The council was created by Governor Whitmer to develop a statewide strategy to grow Michigan’s population, while cultivating a Michigan people want to call home. After hearing he was appointed, Farhat issued the following statement:

“It is an honor to be asked to serve on this new council. When my family came to Michigan, it was because this state welcomed new Americans, had neighborhoods where families wanted to raise their children and cities with world-class amenities. Now, in an increasingly competitive climate for talent, I’m excited to lend my voice — as both a legislator and a Gen Zer — as this council begins the work of shaping Michigan’s future.”

Some of the council’s priorities include attracting and retaining talent; improving education; upgrading and modernizing transportation and infrastructure and continuing to move Michigan’s economy forward. For more information, please view the Executive Order 2023-04.

“Our state’s greatest resource is its people,” Speaker Tate said in a press release. “The House Democratic caucus comprises a diverse group of representatives working to improve the lives of Michiganders, and Representative Alabas Farhat is a leader for his generation and his community. Rep. Farhat brings a unique perspective to the work of the Council. His dedication to the interests of the diverse neighborhoods he represents, combined with his education and training, bring invaluable perspective to the Council. He will surely be an asset in working to develop ways to help attract and retain talent, improve local communities, expand educational opportunities and continue to capitalize on the economic momentum of the past several months.”

The council will be made up of 28 members, 21 voting and seven non-voting. In addition to the bipartisan co-chairs, voting members will be made up of two members of the Michigan House of Representatives, two members of the Michigan Senate and the director of the department of Labor and Economic Opportunity or their designee from within the department. The governor will also appoint to the council individuals who represent the interests of the private sector, labor, workforce development and talent, infrastructure, non-profit or philanthropy, and education with one appointee being under 25 years old.

Non-voting members will include the state budget director, state treasurer, director of the Michigan Department of Transportation, the chief executive and economic competitiveness officer of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, the executive director of the Office of Global Michigan or designees from within their respective departments. One individual with a background in economics, and one individual with a background in demography will also be appointed by the governor.