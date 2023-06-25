Dearborn Fire Department offers free smoke detectors and installation for Dearborn and Melvindale residents

DEARBORN – Dearborn and Melvindale residents can schedule an appointment to have Dearborn Fire Department staff install smoke detectors in their homes at no cost.

Funded through a federal grant, the program provides smoke detectors and installation for free to any owner-occupied household, regardless of income.

Appointments are available Monday-Friday and residents can call 313-943-2134 to schedule an installation.

“Properly installed and working smoke alarms have been shown to increase the chances of saving lives in a house fire, so we will continue to install free smoke detectors for the residents of the communities we serve,” Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray said.

This program has been offered since 2015 and has resulted in the installation of thousands of smoke detectors in residential homes.