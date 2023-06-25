Maleyko presented with gavel as incoming president of state superintendents association

MASA's outgoing Board President Angie McArthur and Executive Director Dr. Tina Kerr present the gavel to incoming President Dr. Glenn Maleyko during the last Dearborn Board of Education meeting on June 19. - Photo courtesy of Dearborn Public Schools

DEARBORN — Dearborn Public Schools Superintendent Glenn Maleyko was recognized as the incoming president of the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators during a brief presentation at the June 19 Board of Education meeting.

MASA is an organization for school superintendents and administrators that serves more than 600 public school districts and intermediate school districts across the state.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as MASA’s board president this year, and I know I am leaving the position in good hands with Dr. Maleyko,” said Angie McArthur, superintendent of the Eastern Upper Peninsula ISD. “He is a fantastic superintendent who is not only involved in his community, but also in advocacy work in Lansing and Washington D.C., and as an active member of MASA’s governance and committees. I look forward to working alongside Dr. Maleyko as we continue to work to support district leaders across the state.”

Maleyko was elected to the MASA executive board in 2019, the same year the group named him the Michigan Superintendent of the Year. He officially starts his term as president on July 1.

“Dr. Maleyko is an incredible leader both in the Dearborn community and amongst his colleagues across the state,” said MASA Executive Director Dr. Tina Kerr. “During his time on the MASA Executive Board, I have watched Dr. Maleyko successfully navigate his district through challenges, always with the mindset of putting students first. With that in mind, I know he will continue to successfully lead not only his district but also the association throughout the next year as our president.”

McArthur and Kerr took the stage to present Maleyko with the gavel during the Dearborn Board of Education meeting, which was held at Edsel Ford High School.

“The superintendents association is a great association,” Maleyko said. “Just like the Board (of Education) is a member of (the Michigan Association of School Boards) where they advocate for public education across the state, this association of superintendents does that. I’ve been able to be on there advocating for public education, budgets and things going on in Lansing. It also gives our Dearborn students an edge and an advantage with the constant information flow.”

He also praised Kerr for her leadership during the pandemic and for her initiative to start a women in leadership program.

MASA’s services include technical and legal support, advocacy efforts, targeted resources and professional development opportunities. The group’s mission is to advocate and provide superintendents and district leaders with the most innovative, relevant and equitable tools necessary to become world-class leaders for the school communities they serve.