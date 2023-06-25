Two Detroit men charged in separate gas stations attacks, including setting clerk on fire

Man sets fire to a Detroit gas station on Tuesday, June 20. - Videograb

DETROIT – On Tuesday, police announced arrests in two unrelated incidents involving incendiary devices used in city gas stations — an argument that allegedly ended with a man setting a Sunoco gas station clerk on fire with a blowtorch, and a suspect who is accused of trying to ignite an SUV full of explosives at a downtown Speedway gas station.

Detroit Police Chief James White said during a press conference Tuesday that investigators found no connection between the two incidents that happened within 12 hours of each other.

During the press briefing, White showed surveillance video of an incident 2:51 a.m. Tuesday morning in the Sunoco station in the 19300 block of Seven Mile near Evergreen. The clip shows a man pouring what White said was gasoline on the floor before igniting it with a blowtorch.

Footage posted to Facebook by the Detroit Police Department shows a person emptying a garbage can filled with gasoline just inside the doorway of the gas station near Seven Mile Road, officials said.

A gas station employee was injured after running through the blaze and was treated for first-degree burns. The identity of the employee wasn’t revealed.

“The part we’re not showing you is the victim who was set on fire,” White said. “I decided that would not be appropriate… The employee is expected to survive from his injuries.”

Detroit police arson investigators arrested the suspect, White said.

Wayne County prosecutor charges Detroit man in arson of Sunoco gas station that injured a 27-year-old Dearborn clerk



On Thursday, Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Julian Waddell Miller, 35, of Detroit, in connection with the arson of a Sunoco gas station that injured a 27-year-old Dearborn man who was working as a clerk.

Miller has been charged with assault with intent to murder, first degree arson, placing explosive near property causing physical injury, placing explosive near property causing property damage, assault with intent to do great Bodily harm, arson – preparation to burn real property resulting in injury, arson – preparation to burn property – $20,000 or more, malicious destruction of a building – $20,000 or more,and felonious Assault. Miller is expected to be arraigned Friday morning in 36th District Court



Man arrested for trying to firebomb a Speedway gas station in Detroit

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday night, officers and the DPD Bomb Squad were called to the Speedway station at I-375 and Jefferson, after White said a man pulled up “in a vehicle that was filled with accelerants. He attempted to light it on fire once, and then a second time. Had it gone up, we’d be having a very different discussion.”

White said officers arrested the suspect, whom they said “is someone who is dealing with major emotional issues.”

Officials say the man parked his car at the gas pump, got out of his car and set some rags on fire, catching the clerk’s attention.

The clerk came outside with a fire extinguisher and put the fire out before calling 911.

When police were called, the driver fled on foot, but was later spotted and luckily police were in hot pursuit when they made the arrest.

The two attacks followed shootings in two separate Detroit gas stations in the last few weeks, which brought high tension between gas station owners and attendants with African American consumers in Detroit.

The last attacks on the two Detroit gas stations could be attributed to the renewed tension and the publicity surrounding the two shooting incidents that claimed the lives of two African Americans.

Wayne County prosecutor charges Detroit man in arson of Speedway gas station

On Thursday, Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Jessie Tom Day, 57, of Detroit, in connection with the arson of a Speedway gas station.

Day has been charged with one count of possessing or manufacturing an explosive device with intent and two counts of fourth degree arson.



He was arraigned on Thursday before Magistrate Laura Echartea and received a $1 million dollar bond in 36th District Court. There will be a bond re-determination hearing on Monday, June 26.