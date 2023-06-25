U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell announces more than $9.6 million in HHS grants for the University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR – U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor) announced on Thursday that the University of Michigan will receive $9,667,033 in federal grant funding from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to conduct research in areas including pharmacology, physiology, biological chemistry, allergy, immunology, transplantation, oral diseases and disorders, diabetes, endocrinology, metabolic and alcohol programs.

$7.3 million of this funding will go directly to the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center, which works to reduce cancer burden and improve cancer outcomes through research, innovation and transdisciplinary collaboration.

“This funding is crucial to continue innovation to better support cancer patients and advancing research into treatment and cures,” Dingell said in a press release. “While we have made progress in cancer research in recent years, there is still a long way to go, and the Rogel Cancer Center is a leader in this critical work.”

Projects receiving funding include:

$212,214 for pharmacology, physiology and biological chemistry research

$203,521 for allergy, immunology and transplantation research

$5611,890 for oral diseases and disorders research

$674,010 for diabetes, endocrinology and metabolic research

$7,339,791 for cancer center support

$685,607 for alcohol research programs

Find a full list of projects receiving grant funding here.

HHS is the largest grant-making agency in the US. Most HHS grants are provided directly to states, territories, tribes and educational and community organizations, then distributed to eligible individuals and organizations. For more information on HHS grants click here.