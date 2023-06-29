Air quality alert extended due to Canadian wildfires

DETROIT – Smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to impact air quality in Southeastern Michigan. Due to these poor air quality conditions, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) has issued an Air Quality Alert through at least Thursday, June 29 for many parts of Michigan, including Wayne County. Meteorologists are continuing to assess conditions and will issue additional alerts if necessary.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Air Quality Index (AQI) indicates that fine particulate matter, or PM 2.5, will range from unhealthy to very unhealthy levels, and may reach hazardous levels for a period of time. Exposure can cause immediate health effects such as irritation to the eyes, nose and throat, coughing, difficulty breathing and chest pain. Residents with asthma may experience higher risk of asthma attacks. Unhealthy air quality levels can also worsen medical conditions such as heart and lung disease. Pregnant women, infants, children and people with heart and lung conditions are particularly sensitive to PM 2.5.

“It’s important for children, pregnant women, residents with chronic illnesses and seniors to stay indoors whenever possible. Everyone else should stay vigilant and limit outdoor activities,” said Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, health officer for Wayne County and director of the Department of Health, Human and Veteran Services.

To stay protected:

Stay indoors as much as possible, especially if you are at higher risk Keep doors and windows closed Seek shelter elsewhere if you do not have an air conditioner and it is too warm to stay inside with the windows closed. Here is a list of cooling centers – Wayne County Cooling Centers Use air filters to improve indoor air quality. For more information on air filters, visit air filters and fans .

For all outdoor activities, take more breaks and avoid intense activities.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

If you must be outside, consider wearing a N95/KN95 mask.

Watch for symptoms and act as directed by your healthcare provider. Contact a healthcare provider if symptoms worsen.

The Air Quality Index, or AQI is a color-coded way for residents to see real-time air quality levels in their area. The higher the AQI, the worse the air quality is and the more cause for concern. Air quality levels are expected to fluctuate throughout the summer. For AQI updates and guidance for your area, go to airnow.gov.

For more information about air quality and health, please visit cdc.gov/air.