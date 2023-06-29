Dearborn Police seeking information on individual tied to unauthorized ATM usage

Individual sought by Dearborn Police in connection with several unauthorized uses of ATM cards. Photo courtesy of the Dearborn Police Department.

DEARBORN – Dearborn Police are requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a subject (photo included below) in connection with unauthorized use of ATM machines to acquire personal financial data.

Anyone with information on this individual is encouraged to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2298. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

“I encourage the public to remain diligent in protecting their personal information and be aware of devices illegally installed on ATMs and other credit card readers that have the ability to capture card information,” Dearborn Police Commander Timothy McHale said. “If you discover one of these devices, do not hesitate to contact law enforcement.”