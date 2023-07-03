Dearborn-based Arab American-owned businesses expand their services into Canton

A look inside the Qahwah House in Canton. Photo: Fares Malahi

CANTON — Dearborn-based Arab American-owned business are continuing to spread into surrounding Metro Detroit cities. The Papaya Supermarket and Qahwah House coffee shop have made their way into Canton in recent months.

Canton Township’s supervisor, Anne Marie Graham-Hudak, told The Arab American News that these new businesses add an additional cultural ambiance and service to the city of Canton.

“Canton has enjoyed Arab American-owned businesses for many years and we are very happy to add even more,” Graham-Hudak said. “As our community diversity expands, these two businesses bring additional services to our residents and visitors.

Papaya Fruit Market opened its largest store in Canton in March

“The businesses have offered another niche to the cuisine and grocery shopping for our residents. They have also expanded our economic base as Canton receives visitors from all over the region. Canton Township is home to many restaurants and stores that are not offered elsewhere and Papaya and Qahwah House add to that nicely.”

Papaya Fruit Market opened its largest store in Canton in March when the owner, Khalil Saad, told The Arab American News he strives to show up for his community and continue to be a helping hand for all those who need it.

The Papaya Canton location offers various Middle Eastern groceries and includes a bakery and a kitchen that serves meat. Products are imported from countries all over the world, including Lebanon, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the Emirates, Indonesia and India. It is essentially a one-stop-shop offering groceries, fresh fruit, meat, baked goods in the bakery, and authentic Middle Eastern goods.

Qahwah House opened its newest location in Canton on Saturday, June 10, spreading the essence of Yemeni coffee to yet another city.

Graham-Hudak also said that the Papaya supermarket has attracted non-Arab American customers as well as they utilize and enjoy the various products and groceries the supermarket offers.

This store is located on North Canton Center Road.

Qahwah House opened its newest location in Canton on Saturday, June 10, spreading the essence of Yemeni coffee to yet another city. The popular coffee shop holds space in many states, including Michigan, New York and Illinois.

The new Canton location is located on Ford Road and is now open to any and all coffee lovers.

Qahwah House continues to serve unique and high-quality Yemeni coffee to its customers as well as share values and pieces of Yemeni culture.

Greenland Supermarket and Saj Bakery are planning to make their Canton debut later this year.

Ibrahim Alhasbani, owner of Qahwah House, has expressed that one of his goals in bringing Qahwah House to life was to bridge cultures together and be a space eliciting the fusion of cultures, people and coffee.

Two other Dearborn-based Arab American-owned businesses, Greenland Supermarket and Saj Bakery, are planning to make their Canton debut later this year. Graham-Hudak said these businesses have begun paving their way into the city, and should be open to Canton residents this year if all goes as planned.

Canton has seen a growing Arab American population over the last several years, and these Middle Eastern-based businesses that have spread to the city provide those Arab Americans with closeness to these various parts of their culture.

These businesses also provide a way for non-Arab Americans to become enriched in Middle Eastern customs and thus bridge different cultures together.

“One of the beautiful things about Canton is its diversity as we enjoy diversity from many communities and cultures,” Graham-Hudak said. “Our major school district – Plymouth Canton Community Schools (PCCS) recognizes 66 dialects of languages from all over the world. We are looking forward to the added depth of the resident and visitor experience that these businesses add to Canton.”