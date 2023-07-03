Like all states benefiting from the program, Michigan will have until the end of the year to submit initial proposals for how the money will be used. A state will receive the funding once its Internet expansion plans are approved.

Earlier this month, Michigan was awarded $61 million in federal funding to improve Internet access to more than 35,000 homes in rural Michigan counties. The funding will be used to place more than 500 miles of “new broadband fiber to connect local networks to high-capacity national and regional network,” according to a press release on Michigan Sen. Gary Peters’ website.

Also announced in June, a more local initiative is seeking to expand Internet access in Detroit. Work is underway to establish free public Wi-Fi at five parks throughout Detroit. The city has offered free public Wi-Fi at busy Downtown Detroit locations since 2021 — including at Campus Martius Park, Cadillac Square, Capitol Park, Grand Circus Park and the Woodward Esplanade — in an effort to help the community stay connected and bridge gaps in Internet access.

In 2021, officials said about 63 percent of Detroit’s low-income households lacked a home Internet connection. That figure was 35 percent nationally.