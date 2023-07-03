The billions of dollars being sent to Michigan to improve Internet access comes from a $42.5 billion federal program aimed at ensuring access for every home and small business in the country. President Biden signed an infrastructure bill in 2021 that establishes several Internet expansion initiatives, including this Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.

States will use the money to establish Internet in “unserved” and “underserved” communities, with a priority on the former. Unserved communities are defined by their lack of access to Internet speeds of at least 25 megabits per second download, and 3 Mbps upload. Underserved communities don’t have access to 100 Mbps download speeds, or 20 Mbps upload speeds.

“High speed Internet isn’t a luxury, it’s an essential service that we need for everything from work, school, doctors’ visits and paying our bills,” said Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Biden was set to announce Monday, June 26, how the $42.5 billion will be divvied up around the country. Michigan lawmakers said Monday that the state is set to receive $1.5 billion from the program — about 3.5 percent of the program’s funding.

