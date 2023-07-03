Professional MMA fighter Abe Alsaghir wins latest fight, currently undefeated

DEARBORN — Dearborn Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Abe Alsaghir has won his latest professional fight, leading to his current undefeated standing at 2-0.

Alsaghir recently fought Ohio’s 11th ranked pro lightweight fighter, Kobe Woodall, at Hype Athletic Center in Wayne, Michigan.

This is Alsaghir’s second fight of his professional career after stepping into the professional realm in April, following an accomplished amateur career.

After a 14-month amateur career, Alsaghir finished with a 6-0 lead and became a two promotion lightweight champion. Taking his career to the professional level 14 months after being an amateur fighter, he said, was unreal, but he plans to continue furthering his professional career and make a name for himself.

He completed and won six total fights throughout those 14 months.

He expressed gratitude to his coaches for their efforts in preparing him for the fight with Woodall as well as support him through his professional career.

“Thank you to my team Detroit Jiu Jitsu Academy,” he said. “My coaches Ali Hamka, Anthony Fawaz and Tony Collino. Without them nothing would be possible.

“This is only the beginning for me,” he added. “I would like to get back in September; just waiting on an exact date.”

Alsaghir said the fight finished in the third round with him beating Woodall via submission.

“Alhamdulilah for everything, only up from here,” he said.