Dearborn Police seek public assistance to identify suspect involved in trespassing, theft of city property

Male suspect in theft of city of Dearborn property. Photo courtesy of the Dearborn Police Department.

DEARBORN – On Wednesday, June 28, an unknown man entered onto city of Dearborn property at 2661 Greenfield at approximately 8:30 p.m., stealing several power tools from the Department of Public Works Sewage Facility.

The unidentified man was seen on the grounds of city properties by surveillance video. He cut the locks on the storage shed and several trailers belonging to the Dearborn Animal Shelter. He left, then returned to cut the locks on a storage building for the Department of Public Works Sewage Facility and the Fire Department Training Center Grounds when he stole the Ryobi brand power tools.

The suspect appears to be around 50-years-old, wearing a baseball cap, black t-shirt and gray or light blue pants. He was last seen driving an older model red Ford Focus four-door hatchback.





Suspect vehicle involved in theft of City of Dearborn property. Photo courtesy of the Dearborn Police Department.

If anyone has any information about the suspect or the incident, please contact the Police Department at 313-943-2241. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

“We take trespassing and the theft of City property very seriously, and we encourage anyone who may be able to assist in our investigation to contact us,” Dearborn Police Commander Timothy McHale said.