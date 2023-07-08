Marshall woman sentenced for threats against Governor Whitmer

Govenor Whitmer

LANSING – Tabitha Davis, 33, of Marshall, was sentenced last week to four months probation and a suspended sentence of 20 days in jail for threatening violence against Governor Whitmer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. The court additionally ordered her to complete recommended mental health treatment and complete a substance abuse evaluation. Davis pleaded guilty to malicious use of telecommunications services.

Davis was charged for sending a message through Whitmer’s constituent services website that threatened the governor. Davis admitted to sending the message and initially claimed that it was protected speech.

“Threatening public officials with violence for doing their jobs cannot stand,” Nessel said. “This conduct constitutes terrorism and my Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit is uniquely qualified to prosecute these crimes and hold accountable those who commit them.”