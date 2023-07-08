Guns found during a June 8, 2023, search at a home in Melvindale. Photo courtesy of United States District Court

MELVINDALE — An Arab American man is facing federal charges that could land him in up to 15 years in prison when an arsenal of firearms was confiscated from his home in Melvindale after he intimidated his wife by shooting at her in a Detroit alley.

The house of Sallah Algahmi, 37, was raided — on June 8 — based on a police report filed by his wife, Saliah Algahmi, claiming that she was shot at while sitting in her car in a Detroit ally on May 19.

According to court records, Algahmi fired a single bullet at his wife’s car while it was parked in an alley near the intersection of Sharon and Mandal Streets in Southwest Detroit (near the Southend neighborhood of Dearborn), before fleeing the scene.

Although the victim was unharmed, the police executed a search warrant for Algahmi’s home in Melvindale, where 18 firearms and various ammunition were found, in addition to two fake police badges. The investigators found that the weapon used in the domestic violence incident was among the confiscated firearms, which included automatic rifles.

Algahmi, who is of Yemeni origin, was charged with several felonies by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, before transferring the case file to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit charged Algahmi — on June 29 — with an additional indictment, including possession and transportation of illegal firearms and the acquisition of federal insignia, knowingly false, which could lead to up to 15 years in federal prison, in addition to the penalties he may face locally for the domestic violence incident.

Investigators found that many of the firearms confiscated from Algahmi’s home were either stolen or unregistered, and the serial number of at least one weapon had been wiped out, according to federal prosecutors. Court documents indicate that Algahmi was diagnosed in October 2012 with bipolar disorder and has since been prohibited from possessing weapons or ammunition.

Among the articles confiscated and seized by the police from Algahmi’s house include one fake DEA badge and another fake Pentagon badge, one of which had been shipped from China last year.

“With his unlawful possession of an arsenal of 18 firearms, including a submachine gun, and his willingness to use a firearm against a member of his family, this defendant represents an ongoing threat to society,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. “This threat has been stopped by the swift actions of law enforcement, and we are thankful this case did not result in someone being injured or killed.”



“All people deserve to feel safe in their relationships,” said ATF Detroit Special Agent in Charge James Deir. “Algahmi’s repeated use of firearms to commit domestic violence is unacceptable. ATF and our law enforcement partners remain resolute in holding violent offenders who threaten the safety of their family and our community accountable.”