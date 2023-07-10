Charges announced in firework attack on Dearborn Police officer

DEARBORN – Dearborn Police Department announced charges in a July 4 incident involving illegal use of fireworks, including an assault on a Dearborn Police Officer and damage to Police property.

Police received over 50 fireworks-related calls from residents that night. Around 11 p.m. on July 4, 2023, officers were dispatched to the area of Fordson High School due to an influx of firework-related reports.

During this response effort, an individual launched a large mortar style firework at a marked and occupied patrol car with an officer and a civilian inside. The firework exploded on the patrol vehicle causing damage. Neither the officer nor the civilian in the vehicle were injured. The suspect fled the area on foot.

Dearborn Police immediately initiated an investigation into this serious incident. Investigators were able to identify the suspect who was later taken into custody on Saturday, July 8.

The suspect was arraigned on Monday, July 10, at the 19th District Court by Judge Sam Salamey on four felony counts: Explosives – sending with intent to injure/destroy causing property damage; Explosives – Possession with intent to terrorize; Malicious destruction of fire or police property; and Police Officer – assaulting/resisting/ obstructing. Bail was set by Judge Salamey at $30,000 at 10%.

Dearborn Police Department Commander Timothy McHale said in a press release, “The charges today reflect the severity of this incident. It’s crucial for young people to understand that dangerous decisions have serious consequences. Thankfully, neither the officer nor the civilian who were in the vehicle were injured, however, this could have been a very different story. We encourage families to discuss the importance of conscious decision making with their kids and the risks of making poor choices.”