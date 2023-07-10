Charges announced in fireworks attack on Dearborn police officer

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Police Department announced charges in a July 4 incident involving illegal use of fireworks, including an assault on a Dearborn Police Officer and damage to Police property.

Police received more than 50 fireworks-related calls from residents that night. Around 11 p.m. on July 4, officers were dispatched to the area of Fordson High School due to an influx of fireworks-related reports.

During this response effort, an individual launched a large mortar style firework at a marked and occupied patrol car with an officer and a civilian inside. The firework exploded on the patrol vehicle, causing damage. Neither the officer nor the civilian were injured. The suspect fled the area on foot.

Dearborn Police immediately initiated an investigation into this serious incident. Investigators were able to identify the suspect, who was later taken into custody on Saturday, July 8.

The suspect was arraigned on Monday, July 10, before Judge Sam Salamey in the 19th District Court on four felony counts: Explosives — sending with intent to injure/destroy causing property damage; explosives — possession with intent to terrorize; malicious destruction of fire or police property and police officer — assaulting/resisting/ obstructing. Judge Salamey set bail at $30,000/10 percent.

“The charges today reflect the severity of this incident,” Dearborn Police Department Commander Timothy McHale said in a press release. “It’s crucial for young people to understand that dangerous decisions have serious consequences. Thankfully, neither the officer nor the civilian who were in the vehicle were injured, however, this could have been a very different story. We encourage families to discuss the importance of conscious decision making with their kids and the risks of making poor choices.”