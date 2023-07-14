AG Nessel announces DTE settlement agreement, securing millions in ratepayer savings, among other things

DTE ends its use of coal to generate electricity in 2032, nearly a decade earlier than the company had planned. The settlement closes the four

th

largest coal-fired power plant in the United States (Monroe coal plant), which is considered the thi

rd

largest polluter in the country by CO2 emissions. In terms of Michigan specific benefits, this settlement will result in 21.2 million fewer tons of carbon being emitted compared to the original 20-year period that the coal plant was scheduled to operate. This is a significant benefit for Michigan in reducing carbon emissions as well as a substantial improvement in air quality for the neighborhoods in which these coal plants operate.