Yemeni American heading to mosque killed by gunman on scooter rampage in NYC

Hamod Ali Saeidi, 87, was shot and killed on his way to pray at a Queens mosque on July 8. -Photo by Ahmed Alsaedi

NEW YORK — Hamod Ali Saeidi, 87, walked several miles every day, checking in on family and friends. Last Saturday would have been no different — if not for the maniac who opened fire at a half dozen locations as he rode through Queens and Brooklyn, killing the Yemeni American grandfather and wounding three others.

Saeidi was on his way to prayers at his local mosque.

Saeidi was described as a caring and humble man who found himself in “the wrong place at the wrong time,” his grandson told the Washington Post. Saeidi was one of four shot Saturday by the alleged gunman, who fired randomly during a half-hour shooting spree across Brooklyn and Queens before he was apprehended by police.

Saeidi struggled to stand as blood soaked the front and back of his shirt, then doubled over and collapsed as a bystander moved in to help him, a video published by the New York Daily News shows.

Accused shooter Thomas Abreu, 25, was arrested on Sutphin Blvd. about two hours later. He was charged with murder and attempted murder.

Saeidi’s grandson Waseem told the Post that he was active for his age and didn’t want a car because he preferred walking. Every day, Saeidi walked the 15 blocks to his mosque for the noon prayer, the second of Islam’s five daily prayers.

During his time there, he would pray and visit friends, Waseem said, noting that despite what he was doing he always answered his wife’s phone calls. Saturday was the first time he did not answer.

“He was walking all the time,” Avraham Gaon, a neighbor, told the New York Daily News. “He always used to tell me he was so proud to walk: ‘I’m doing three miles a day. I’m doing four miles a day,’ and so on and so forth.”