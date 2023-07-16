Dearborn Heights Warren Valley Golf Course grounds vandalized

The Warren Valley Golf Course damage. Photo courtesy of the city of Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – An act of vandalism targeted a valuable city asset on Saturday night, causing damage to the grounds of Warren Valley Golf Course. Jason Pearsall, the managing partner of Warren Valley, reported that an unauthorized golf cart entered the facility through the construction entrance around 10:30 p.m.

The individuals drove recklessly, leaving tire marks on both the fairways and greens. Upon initial assessment, it was discovered that seven greens, along with a bunker and its surrounding area, suffered damage, as well as various sections of the adjacent fairways. The estimated cost for repairs is expected to be upwards of $10,000.

Authorities are currently reviewing security footage, which captured two or possibly three individuals in the cart. Pearsall expressed frustration in a press release, as the course was on its way to complete recovery.

"Although repairs are underway and the course remains open, it will take several weeks to restore it to its previous state. We kindly request our valued golfing customers to exercise patience during this period. There is no justification for causing such extensive damage to a golf course."











Photos above show the damage at Warren Valley Golf Course. Photos Courtesy of the city of Dearborn Heights

Police Chief Jerrod Hart is confident the perpetrators will be caught.

“We have some good evidence that will help us identify those responsible” he said, and encouraged anyone who has information relevant to the investigation to contact the Dearborn Heights Police Department (in confidence) at (313) 277-6770.

“We have received reports the golf cart is owned by a Dearborn Heights resident and has been observed driving in the area of the golf course. I strongly encourage the owner and those responsible turn themselves into the Dearborn Heights Police Department as investigative resources and time will be added to restitution fees. I am confident we will identify those responsible.”

Mayor Bill Bazzi also shared his disappointment in the incident, highlighting its unnecessary nature. Many golfers have commended the exceptional condition of the course since its reopening, and it is unfortunate that they will now face inconveniences while navigating around the areas under repair.