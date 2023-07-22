Detroit police commissioner caught in car with prostitute, resigns in disgrace
Bryan Ferguson was caught in the act with a prostitute in his car.

Posted: Saturday 07.22.2023 8:23 pm Local

DETROIT – A member of the Detroit Police Board of Commissioners has resigned in disgrace after he was caught in the act with a prostitute in his car, then asked officers if they could “help him out.”

Bryan Ferguson, who represented District 1 for the DPBC and was the former chair of Detroit’s police oversight board, announced his resignation Thursday after news broke that he had been found with the sex worker on Wednesday morning.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Detroit in police oversight,” Ferguson told the Detroit Free Press in a statement.

“After further consideration of the best interests of my family and the Board, I am choosing to resign as District 1 Police Commissioner effective immediately.”

Undercover narcotics agents from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department spotted Ferguson committing a lewd act with a known sex worker around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Capt. Jason Bates said he asked deputies at the scene if they could “help him out” and told him his position.

“At that time, Mr. Bryan Ferguson stepped out, identified himself as a Detroit police commissioner,” Bates told Fox 2 Detroit.

“A title or position doesn’t make them above the law.”

Bryan Ferguson, pictured with Reene FergusonFerguson, seen here with his wife, had said earlier that he would be stepping away from the board before announcing his resignation on Thursday.

Ferguson told the Detroit Free Press the allegations are a “big misunderstanding” and said he “has nothing to hide.”

He claimed the woman, whom he said he did not know, hopped into his truck and “just pulled up right on me.

“This is rough,” Ferguson said. “This is rough to tell, because now I’m going to have to have this conversation with my family.”

Ferguson was issued a misdemeanor citation for indecent or obscene conduct involving a sex act with a prostitute, Bates said.

He had said earlier that he would be stepping away from the board before announcing his resignation on Thursday.

The Detroit Police Board of Commissioners did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

