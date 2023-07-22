Harper Woods hookah lounge owner killed in double shooting outside his business

Mohamed Ahmed, 37 was shot and killed outside of his hookah lounge in Harper Woods. Photo: WXYZ-TV channel 7 Detroit

HARPER WOODS — The owner of a hookah lounge was killed in a July 13 double shooting that also injured another.

Mohamed Ahmed, 37, owner of the Loud Headz hookah lounge on Kelly Road near Moross, was shot and killed in a minivan outside his business around 9 a.m. that morning.

According to reports, Ahmed and another victim, a 25-year-old alleged employee of the hookah lounge, were inside the minivan when it was struck by gunfire.

Harper Woods police reported the suspect, potentially with a ski mask on, was in a black dodge charger with tinted windows. The alleged suspect pulled up to the scene, firing gun shots at the minivan and fatally wounding Ahmed.

Reports state the other victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Harper Woods police are still currently searching for the shooter, according to reports.