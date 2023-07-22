One suspect involved in vandalizing Warren Valley Golf Course in Dearborn Heights turns himself in to police

The Warren Valley Golf Course damage. Photo courtesy of the city of Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – Informed sources told The Arab American News that one of the people involved in vandalizing the Warren Valley Golf Course in Dearborn Heights has turned himself in to the local authorities who are pursuing investigations in order to reach at least two other people who were involved in causing severe damage to the sports facility.

Surveillance cameras revealed that three people stormed the course in the northwest part of the city — which had undergone renovation and modernization recently — at around 10:30 last Saturday night with an unauthorized golf cart and inflicted deliberate damage to the fairways, rugged areas and green spaces.

“We have some good evidence that will help us identify those responsible,” Dearborn Heights Police Chief Jerrod Hart said in a statement. “We have received reports the golf cart is owned by a Dearborn Heights resident and has been observed driving in the area of the golf course. I strongly encourage the owner and those responsible turn themselves in to the Dearborn Heights Police Department as investigative resources and time will be added to restitution fees. I am confident we will identify those responsible.”

Warren Valley Managing Partner Jason Pearsall reported on Sunday that an unauthorized golf cart entered the facility through the construction entrance around 10:30 p.m. The individuals drove recklessly, leaving tire marks on both the fairways and greens. Upon initial assessment, it was discovered that seven greens, along with a bunker and its surrounding area, suffered damage, as well as various sections of the adjacent fairways. The estimated cost for repairs is expected to be upwards of $10,000.

“They were doing donuts,” Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi told local news media. “It’s bad; I looked at it. It’s very disappointing because we’ve been working really, really hard.”

The city golf course was recently leased to a developer who invested millions of dollars renovating the property, including a clubhouse, restaurant and event space, the report said.

Pearsall confirmed that the necessary repairs to the damages may take several weeks to return the Golf Course to its previous condition. He said that the administration started the repair work immediately and that Warren Valley is still open to people wishing to play golf, asking them to be patient during the repair period, indicating that construction work may hinder their sports activities.

The city of Dearborn Heights had previously purchased Warren Valley Golf Course from Wayne County for $1.8 million in 2018, after months of official and civil deliberations about the fate of the golf course facility. The county government intended to sell the land to a real estate development company with the aim to build a subdivision of luxury homes on the property.

The city’s decision to purchase the property from the county at that time came in response to the widespread opposition expressed by the residents of Dearborn Heights to the county’s proposed deal with the real estate company to develop the 300-acre property.