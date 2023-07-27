Dearborn to offer cooling centers, advises residents to prepare for extreme weather this week

DEARBORN– Beginning Thursday, July 27, the city of Dearborn will operate five cooling centers throughout the city to assist residents in coping with increasingly hot temperatures, which are forecasted to swell to above 95 degrees Fahrenheit through Friday, July 28.

Cooling center locations will be open during regular building hours at the following locations:

The Dearborn Police Department Lobby, 16909 Michigan Ave. (24 hours, seven days a week)

The Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave. (Monday-Friday from 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Ave. (Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and closed on Sundays)

Bryant Library, 22100 Michigan Ave.

Esper Library, 12929 Warren Ave.

Residents can seek relief from the heat at Bryant Library and Esper Library on Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Both buildings will be closed to the public on Friday and Sunday.

“We want to ensure that community members know how to stay cool and safe in these extreme weather conditions,” Fire Department Chief Joseph Murray said in a press release. “As we prepare for temperatures to climb in the coming days, it is critical that everyone takes the appropriate measures to protect their health and to help their neighbors to do the same.”

In preparation for the high temperatures expected this week, the Fire Department encourages residents to pay close attention to the signs of heat-related illnesses and know how to prevent them. Symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness and dizziness, headaches, nausea, fainting, high body temperature, an abnormally strong pulse and confusion.

“Heat-related illnesses are dangerous, especially as symptoms can quickly progress from mild to severe,” Murray said. “If you suspect that you have a heat-related illness, find shade and seek medical care immediately.”

In addition to the heat, Dearborn residents are advised of an increased likelihood for strong storms in the area throughout the remainder of this week. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) is advising community members to exercise caution by refraining from running washing machines and dishwashers during heavy rain events as both activities can contribute to flooding and overflow.

For more information and weather updates in Dearborn, subscribe to Nixle alerts. To sign up, text your zip code to 888-777.