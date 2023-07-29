Settlement reached in Dearborn suit against local polluter

The city had notified the Southend trucking company numerous times to abate and find solutions to its output of fugitive dust

DEARBORN – The city of Dearborn announced a settlement in a lawsuit filed against Pro-V Enterprises, LLC. The city had notified the Southend trucking company numerous times to abate and find solutions to its output of fugitive dust, particulate matter (PM) suspended in the air and linked to serious respiratory problems.

“Residents in neighborhoods surrounding industry have historically experienced its worst effects,” Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud said in a press release. “Today’s settlement with Pro-V Enterprises, LLC is a step towards holding corporations accountable for the harm caused to public health and the environment in our community. Such business practices will not be tolerated within Dearborn. This is a win for all the families in the Southend and broader community who continue to advocate for better environmental conditions across the city.”

The excessive dirt, dust and sediment produced by Pro-V Enterprises, LLC’s trucking practices at 4401 Wyoming Street have been in violation of the city’s fugitive dust ordinance and persistently posed serious public health and environmental hazards to Dearborn’s Southend residents. A preliminary injunction filed by the city sought for the Wayne County Circuit Court to order Pro-V Enterprises to seize its operations until meaningful steps were taken to mitigate damaging environmental and public health effects.

The company has now agreed to a settlement to invest more than $1 million to upgrade its operations and control fugitive dust emissions through a comprehensive plan. The settlement will see the company install dust suppression systems, perform regular road cleaning, implement employee training and add concrete to the scrap yard area, giving trucks a stable platform to minimize dust generation from their beds.

“This action underscores our unwavering dedication to prioritizing the health and well-being of Dearborn residents and is yet another example of this administration’s public health approach in action,” said Ali Abazeed, Dearborn’s chief public health officer and director of public health.

The company has agreed to complete improvements by December 31, 2024.