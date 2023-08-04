Ford, General Motors and Stellantis to reveal six vehicles at September Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT – The Detroit Auto Show announced Ford, General Motors and Stellantis have confirmed they will each hold important vehicle reveals, totaling six reveals between the Detroit Three, during the show’s Media and Technology Days (Sept. 13 -14). The Detroit Auto Show runs from Sept. 13 – 24 at Huntington Place in Detroit.

“We are thrilled by the tremendous support of our hometown Detroit Three in bringing these exciting reveals and their products and vehicle activations to the show,” said Detroit Auto Show Chairman Thad Szott in a press release. “We expect the momentum created by these unveilings to generate outstanding media and consumer attendance and interest.”

Mark Truby, Ford’s chief communications officer, said the show through the years has provided Ford a unique stage to showcase its new vehicles with employees and fans.

“The Detroit Auto Show is a longstanding tradition that brings the community, consumers, car enthusiasts and our employees together,” Truby said. “We’re excited to return this September and look forward to making a splash with some of our most iconic and important new vehicles.”

“We’re excited to welcome consumers to our hometown as we showcase never before seen products in addition to our full portfolio of award-winning best-selling products and brands,” General Motors Vice President of Product and Brand Communications Michelle Malcho said.

“It’s the Detroit show, which makes it especially exciting to offer consumers the opportunity to go for a ride in our Jeep and Ram vehicles on our specialized test tracks, as well as check out all the latest offerings from the rest of our North American brands,” Rick Deneau, head of product and brand communications, Stellantis in NA, said. “We also greatly look forward to showcasing new Ram and Jeep vehicles there for the first time, here in our hometown.”

The Detroit Auto Show returns this year with a new Powering Michigan EV Experience indoor track that will feature a wide range of EV vehicles. The show also includes a first-time, two-day Mobility Global Forum that will spotlight leading voices in the mobility space, including top officials from industry and government. AutoMobili-D, the show’s technology showcase, presented by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification, will feature startups, technology companies and leading universities.

Media registration is now open at naias.com/media. Public Show, Technology Days and Charity Preview tickets are on sale now at naias.com/buy-tickets. Huntington is the Presenting Sponsor of the Charity Preview. Entertainment for the black-tie gala will be announced soon.

Visit naias.com for the most up-to-date show details, including press conference schedules, show times, tickets prices, hotel information, entertainment updates and what not to miss at the show.

ABOUT THE DETROIT AUTO SHOW:

The Detroit Auto Show is one of the most influential annual automotive events in the world and a showcase for emerging technologies. The iconic show features brand-defining vehicles, product ride-and-drives and dynamic experiential activations. The event includes: Media Day, an opportunity for automakers and industry suppliers to debut new products and technologies; Technology Days, a chance to preview emerging mobility technologies and engage with innovators; Mobility Global Forum, a two-day symposium on mobility trends and new technologies; AutoMobili-D, an inside look at future mobility platforms; Charity Preview, a signature fundraising gala for children’s charities and the Public Show, a nine-day mobility and community celebration. For more information, visit naias.com.

DATES FOR THE DETROIT AUTO SHOW: