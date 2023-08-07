Iran’s navy unveils new vessels equipped with 375-miles-range missiles, Tasnim reports

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy's speedboats move during an exercise in Abu Musa Island, in this picture obtained on August 2, 2023. Photo by IRGC/WANA

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ navy has unveiled new vessels equipped with 600-km (375 miles) range missiles at a time of rising tensions with the U.S. in the Gulf, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

The announcement was made during a military exercise off the coast of Abu Musa island, one of three Gulf islands under Iranian control, but disputed by the United Arab Emirates.

The news agency gave no details about the missiles, but cited a commander on the need to defend the islands.

“The islands of the Persian Gulf are part of Iran’s honor and we will defend them,” Revolutionary Guards’ Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri said, adding that Gulf security needed to be provided by regional countries.

“The Persian Gulf belongs to all of the region’s countries,” he added. “…These states must be very prudent and prevent themselves from falling into the conspiracies and divisive plans of extra-regional countries.”