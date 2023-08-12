Westland mayoral primary: Londeau to face Coleman in November general elections

Westland mayoral primary 2023 race reslts

WESTLAND — It’s down to state Rep. Kevin Coleman and interim Mayor Mike Londeau in the race for Westland mayor.

Coleman, a Democratic member of the State House, and Londeau, a former council member appointed interim mayor in January, drew the most votes during the primary election on Aug. 8 and will advance to the November general election. The race will determine former Mayor Bill Wild’s replacement after Wild held the office for nearly 20 years.

According to the unofficial results, Londeau garnered the most votes with 4,656. Coleman finished with 4,304.

Westland’s mayor is a nonpartisan official who serves as the city’s chief executive. The mayor serves a four-year term.

Of the other candidates, Ali Awadi finished with 465 votes, Councilman Jim Godbout received 837, Anthony Jones garnered 146 and Ronald Sassak received 46.

Turnout was about 15 percent of the city’s 66,500 registered voters. According to the unofficial results, 7,954 voters submitted absentee ballots and 2,510 people voted in person.

All tallies are unofficial until certified by the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.

