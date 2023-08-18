Mayor Hammoud deducts $300,000 from GFL contract, citing decline in garbage collection services

Dearborn mayor Abdullah Hammoud deduct $300,000 from GFL contract for lack of services. - File photo

DEARBORN — With waste collection services in Dearborn declining in recent months, residents are grappling with the failure of Green For Life (GFL) to remove the accumulated trash in front of their homes, according to the terms stipulated in the contract with the city, adding to the grumbling and indignation of residents and business owners against the administration.

In a serious attempt to settle matters, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud took matters into his own hands by first meeting with the company’s management to discuss the reasons for negligence and delay in collecting waste on time, expressing his administration’s dissatisfaction with the decline in services and their negative effects on the residents and businesses.

The meeting concluded with a reduction in the contract with GFL by $300,000, in a form of protest by the mayor against the deterioration of waste collection services, to which Hammoud attaches utmost importance, exhibited in many of his strong personal initiatives to promote the values and traditions of cleanliness in Dearborn recently.

On the other hand, GFL pledged to solve the operational problems that led to the delays and the disruptions in timely garbage collection, and to take the necessary measures to enhance services according to the terms and conditions agreed upon between the the company and the city.

Meanwhile, residents as well as city officials will closely monitor the company’s performance over the coming weeks to ensure that it fulfills the commitments it has made, hoping that the renegotiation of the contract will result in a more reliable and satisfactory waste removal system for residents and businesses in the city.

