Michigan Lawyers Weekly names Fadwa Hammoud among the 2023 “Influential Women of Law”

LANSING – Michigan Lawyers Weekly announced the 2023 class of “Influential Women of Law”, featuring Michigan’s Chief Deputy Attorney General Fadwa Hammoud among the honorees. The award “honors women attorneys and judges for their excellent work on behalf of the justice system and for their clients, their commitment to their communities and their service to the profession,” per the publication.

“During her tenure with the Department of Attorney General, we have benefited greatly from Fadwa’s keen legal insights, advocacy skills, and wisdom,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Fadwa’s storied career has helped countless Michigan residents, be it victims she has advocated for as a Wayne County assistant prosecutor or the many businesses who are benefiting from the Organized Retail Crime Unit she helped create. Fadwa is one of the hardest working lawyers in the state of Michigan, and this recognition is well deserved.”

Hammoud is responsible for overseeing the department’s three bureaus, comprised of 18 civil divisions and four criminal divisions, including the Criminal Investigations Division as well as the offices of Human Resources, Fiscal Management, Legislative Affairs and Public Information and Education. In total, Hammoud oversees more than 500 employees and is responsible for managing the department’s $100 million annual budget.

Hammoud started with the department when she was sworn in as Michigan’s 12th solicitor general on January 15, 2019. Upon her appointment by Nessel, Hammoud became the youngest ever Michigan solicitor general and the first Arab American Muslim solicitor general in the United States. She also made history by becoming the first Arab American Muslim woman to argue before the United States Supreme Court, and subsequently win.

Prior to her service with the department, Hammoud served as lead attorney under Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy, where she established the Business Protection Unit and prosecuted criminal enterprise, homicide, financial crime and identity theft cases. Hammoud has also served as a trustee and treasurer of the Dearborn Public Schools Board of Education and the Henry Ford College Board, championing public education in her hometown.

A first-generation American, Hammoud advocated on behalf of Wayne County’s various ethnic and immigrant communities and advised state, county and city leaders on their affairs. She lives in Dearborn, Michigan with her husband, Ali Hammoud, and their two children.