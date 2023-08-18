U.S. forces making moves at the Iraqi-Syrian border

"Iraqi and Syrian border guards soldiers congratulate each other during the opening ceremony of the crossing between the Iraqi town of Qaim and Syria's Boukamal in Anbar province, Iraq, September 30, 2019.-AP

According to local reports, U.S. military forces stationed at an airbase in the Anbar province in western Iraq plan to seal off the border running hundreds of kilometers between Iraq and Syria.

The pro-Syrian government al-Watan daily newspaper cited an unnamed Syrian security source, reporting that U.S. troops are planning to close the border at Ain al-Asad Air Base. According to the report, Washington is yet to provide specific reasoning for the plans.

The report says that the move follows the U.S. military dispatching new conveys of military trucks transporting arms and logistic supplies to the oil-rich Hasakah province in Syria from Iraq.

The U.S. fails to provide any reasoning behind building its presence and increasing reconnaissance missions deep inside Syria and western regions of Iraq. According to the report, the security situation is stable along the Iraqi-Syrian border. There is no threat of terrorist activity or attacks other than the occupying U.S. forces.

The report added that U.S. forces stationed at the strategically placed military base in Syria’s al-Tanf region have been receiving multiple convoys of military equipment from the Ain al-Asad base, implementing a secret program in the region.

The U.S. is stationing equipment and forces in northeastern Syria. According to officials in Washington, the deployment aims to prevent the area’s oilfields from being attacked by Daesh terrorists.

However, Damascus maintains the deployment of U.S. forces is unauthorized and aims at plundering Syria’s rich mineral resources, specifically oil. In July, SANA, Syria’s official news agency, reported that U.S. forces dispatched a massive convoy of military trucks carrying arms and logistic supplies to Hasakah.

According to the SANA report, 30 U.S. tankers and trucks were loaded with anti-armor missiles, medium-caliber weapon systems, munitions and modern communications and jamming systems intended for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).