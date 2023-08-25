Dearborn to offer free tree planting services for residents

Dearborn's Department of Public Works crews plant new trees in the city. Photo courtesy of the Dearborn Department of Communications.

DEARBORN – The city of Dearborn is offering residents the opportunity to order a tree for their property at no cost. The program, available through the city’s Department of Public Works, will plant a tree on interested homeowners’ front easements this fall, while supplies last. While the program is open to all residents, priority will be given to those in neighborhoods with lower rates of tree coverage.

As part of a larger public health initiative, the city is assessing tree coverage across Dearborn. Arborists and city experts will choose from a variety of trees based on a number of factors, including the size, location and need of the property.

“We are proud that Dearborn has been recognized as a national Tree City for more than 30 years,” Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said in a press release. “This is just one testament to the crucial role trees play in shading homes, streets and surfaces to lower temperatures, retain water to aid in flood reduction and to protect residents from the pollution and noise that could come from industrialized areas. Equitable tree coverage across the city is one way we can continue to develop environmental health across the community.”

“As a result of a surplus this year, we are pleased to be able to offer interested residents with a tree planted on their property at no cost to them,” said Scott Racer, public service division supervisor in the Department of Public Works. “The city encourages the planting of trees as a way to support a healthier environment, reduce energy consumption and to keep our neighborhoods looking beautiful.”

To reserve a tree, residents can now submit a request online at CityofDearborn.org/tree-orders . Residents who complete the form online may be eligible to receive a tree in September, depending on the total number of requests and available trees.

Residents will be asked to answer a few simple questions about the property area, including the width in feet.

Residents who had a tree removed from the easement by the city due to construction or any other reason will receive a replacement tree, also at no charge. To find out if you are part of the tree replacement list, call 313-943-2317.