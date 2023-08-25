Secretary Benson encourages Michiganders to sign up to be poll workers

LANSING — On National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson urged Michiganders to sign up to work at their community polling place in the upcoming 2024 elections. Michigan residents can sign up to serve at Michigan.gov/Pollworker.

“Poll workers are our most valuable asset in conducting Michigan’s safe, secure, and accurate elections,” Benson said in a press release. “Serving as a poll worker is the best way to experience the integrity of our election system firsthand, and to ensure the continued strength of our democracy. I’m thankful for the service of Michigan’s thousands of election workers and I encourage everyone to sign up to be a poll worker in their community.”

“There is nothing more fundamental in America than our right to vote,” said Genesee County Clerk Domonique Clemons. “I am eternally grateful for the thousands of individuals across the state who work tirelessly to protect and preserve that right as poll workers. These unsung heroes are the backbone of democracy, ensuring we continue to have safe and secure elections.”

“With the recent changes to election laws in our state, poll workers will be essential to our democracy here in Michigan in 2024,” said Saginaw County Clerk Vanessa Guerra. “It is more than just a job; it is a commitment to one’s community.”

National Poll Worker Recruitment Day was established by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to encourage people to help America vote. In Michigan, clerks need more staff to support the new early voting requirements added to the state constitution by voters last November. All jurisdictions will offer at least nine days of early voting in the 2024 elections.

Learn more about how you can serve your community in the next election at Michigan.gov/Pollworker.