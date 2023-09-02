AG Nessel pushes FDA to protect kids from e-cigarette addiction

LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and a bipartisan coalition of 33 attorneys general called on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and its Center for Tobacco Products to do more to protect kids from e-cigarettes. Nessel’s suggestions include limiting the flavors that draw kids in, reducing nicotine levels to prevent addiction and protecting young people from marketing.

“Nicotine use by our young people has reached epidemic levels,” Nessel said in a press release. “We need impactful tobacco regulations that protect our youth from the dangers of e-cigarettes and marketing tactics that target them with products flavored to taste like fruit and candy. We must act to regulate young people’s exposure to these products and take robust enforcement actions against manufacturers, distributors and retailers who ignore the law.”