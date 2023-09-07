Israeli Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel during a meeting with a group of Iranian journalists and activists in London on September 6.

Israeli Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel met with Iranian diaspora anti-government “activists and journalists” in London on Wednesday as part of an ongoing Israeli campaign to reignite protests and civil unrest throughout the Islamic Republic before the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death. Amini died after being detained by Iran’s Gasht-e-Ershad, also known as the morality police.

“The world must understand that Iran is not only Israel’s problem, the Ayatollah regime is spreading its arms all over the world, and therefore the modern world must stand together as a wall,” the Israeli minister posted on social media after Wednesday’s meeting in London.

According to Al-Monitor in Washington, sources close to Gamliel said the meeting with anti-Iranian government groups centered on “the importance of getting the West to join the battle in Iran.” Both sides also acknowledged the “cooperation” between the Israeli government and the late Iranian Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi’s son, Reza Pahlavi.

The Israeli minister said the meetings with Pahlavi and the groups within the Iranian diaspora are all preparation “for the day after in Iran.”

The meeting between the Iranian diaspora and Gamliel on Wednesday is another step in a public relations campaign by Israel’s intelligence ministry in an attempt to reignite international discontent against Iran before September 16, the first anniversary of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini’s death after being detained by the Iranian military police and suffering from severe cerebral hypoxia after being beaten for allegedly not properly wearing her hijab.

Amini’s death created a great uproar among Iranians, who took to the streets in protest, demanding justice for the young Kurdish woman. However, the protests quickly became riots, turning violent as Kurdish separatist groups and Western intelligence agencies started funneling fighters and weapons into Iran in an attempt to overthrow the revolutionary government. The final death toll numbered in the hundreds.

Public figures, Western media outlets and “human rights” groups founded by the CIA also played a significant role in fueling Iranian unrest by publishing and spreading fake news that misrepresented the reality of what was happening on the ground.

By the end of 2022, targeted attacks and riots were successfully carried out against Iranian security personnel following the Iranian government cracking down and arresting hundreds of protesters.

The Iranian government has been preparing for September 16, dismantling “terrorist” cells throughout the country over the past few weeks. Wednesday, the Iranian intelligence service said it had dealt “a serious blow” against a network founded by the U.S. organizing new riots.