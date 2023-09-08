39 years of milestone accomplishments, and the best is yet to come

On September 7, 1984 I opened the door to The Arab American News offices on Michigan Ave in Dearborn. The rest is history.

It has been 39 years and a fantastic journey. I’m very proud of what we have achieved here, joined and supported by hundreds of professionals who dedicated their times and efforts to make a difference.

When I embarked on this journey, my objective was to speak for ourselves on issues that are close to our hearts. I wanted to tell our stories the way we see them and feel them without filters and from our guts. We did exactly that for 39 years.

We were a small community, sidelined, often neglected and discriminated against.

Today, we are a robust community on the move, building on our successes and getting larger and more organized and prosperous.

We told our stories bravely and truthfully without fears and hesitation locally, nationally and internationally.

We established ourselves and created a place for our community here and around the country. We earned the respect and the envy of other communities.

39 years of a good start and milestones accomplishments, but it is just the beginning and the best is yet to come.

It has been a remarkable journey. It has been almost four decades since we embarked on this noble mission. Look at what we have accomplished so far and imagine — just imagine — what we can still accomplish together.