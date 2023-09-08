Jocelyn Benson looking “closely” at 2026 run for Michigan governor

LANSING – In 2026, voters will pick a new governor. Among those considering a run is Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. She told FOX 2 in an interview after Gov. Whitmer’s speech last week that she was looking closely at a run.

“A lot of people have talked to me about it,” she said. “I go to many events and people come up to me and ask me to run, encourage me to run. It is something that I will look closely at with my family.”

Benson isn’t the only name that’s been floated in circles around Michigan’s next governor. She could face opposition from several other elected Democrats.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and Sate Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D- Royal Oak) have also weighed potential runs.

Before she makes any announcement, Benson said she needs to see the 2024 election through. Though no stranger to overseeing contentious elections, including those in 2020 and 2022, next year’s presidential election will offer its own brand of uncertainty.