The Shatila family expands the legacy, celebrates grand opening at new Dearborn Heights location

Sahtila's daughters with Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi

Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi joined city officials, family, friends and employees of the new Shatila Bakery on Sept. 2 to celebrate the grand opening/ribbon cutting of the bakery’s newest location.

The bakery is located at 26771 Ford Road (Between Beech Daly & Inkster Roads) and specializes in popular Middle Eastern pasties and desserts.

The original bakery was founded in 1979 in Dearborn by the late Riad Shatila. Since then, the Dearborn location has expanded and the family has opened two additional facilities – West Bloomfield and the new Dearborn Heights store. In addition to its three popular storefront locations, the bakery also ships its offerings to customers world-wide.

Bazzi was pleased with the city’s newest addition.

“We are delighted that Shatila chose Dearborn Heights for its newest location,” he said. “We appreciate the Shatila family’s long-standing dedication to their customers and the communities they serve. We welcome the Shatila family of bakeries to Dearborn Heights and look forward to enjoying their authentic, high-quality delicacies and great customer service. We wish them great success.”