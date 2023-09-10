Judge dismisses charges against former Dearborn Heights officer in assault on Arab American officer, Wayne County prosecutor to appeal decision

Paul Graf

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – A former Dearborn Heights police officer had two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon thrown out during a preliminary evidence hearing in the 20th District Court, Aug. 30.

The charges against Paul Graf, 33, stemmed from a December 2021 incident in the locker room at the Dearborn Heights Police Department.

While employed as a police officer, Graf allegedly assaulted a fellow Arab American officer twice with a knife.

The court dismissed the charges “with prejudice”, meaning it’s a final decision and the case cannot be brought back if more evidence were to come to light. An appeal is still possible, however.

20th District Court Judge Mark Plawecki heard testimony and viewed video evidence of the incident at the preliminary examination and dismissed the case.

Plawecki ruled that although the complainant may have subjectively feared a battery, the judge did not believe a reasonable person would have been in fear of a battery.

Graf was terminated from the Dearborn Heights Police Department on April 25, 2022 and was charged with two counts of felonious assault.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office will appeal the ruling.