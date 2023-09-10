Opioid settlement participation deadline extended to September 20, AG Nessel urges Michigan municipalities to sign up

Walgreens National Opioids Settlement

LANSING – The deadline for local governments and counties to register to receive funds from the multibillion-dollar Walgreens National Opioids Settlement has been extended to September 20. The extension will give additional time to local governments in Michigan to sign on to receive direct payments. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is encouraging municipalities that have not yet joined the settlement to complete their participation forms by the deadline. The settlement will bring up to $338 million to Michigan governments over 18 years.

Nessel reached the multimillion-dollar settlement with Walgreens in June. She sued Walgreens in the Wayne County Circuit Court for Walgreens’ role in Michigan’s opioid epidemic, alleging that Walgreens created a public nuisance and violated the Drug Dealer Liability Act.

Michigan’s Walgreens settlement requires that Michigan join the Walgreens National Opioids Settlement. The settlement allows 278 local units of government in Michigan – called subdivisions in the settlement agreement – to participate. The Department of Attorney General has a full list of eligible subdivisions on its website.

Eligible subdivisions that have not completed participation forms may email the department for additional instructions before the September 20 deadline to participate and receive direct payments. Michigan stands to receive up to $338 million over the life of the settlement, which is dependent, in part, on the participation of local governments.