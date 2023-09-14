Dearborn Heights Councilman Mo Baydoun named Council chair pro tem

Council Chair Pro Tem Mo Baydoun

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — After the sudden resignation of former Councilman Ray Muscat, the City Council voted for Councilman Mo Baydoun to step in as Council chair pro tem.

Baydoun was appointed to a vacant City Council seat in January 2021 before being elected to a two-year term in November 2021.

While he is up for reelection this November, his counterparts voted for him to take the reins as the Council chair pro tem in a motion put forward by Councilman Bob Constan. Councilwoman Nancy Bryer cast the only no vote. Councilman Hassan Ahmad was absent.

Baydoun told The Arab American News that he is still more than dedicated and has big shoes to fill.

“I really didn’t expect this,” he said. “It feels amazing to be honest. I have very big shoes to fill as I admired Ray (Muscat) and really looked up to him. He was a good mentor for me.”

Baydoun also said that while he is extremely humbled by this decision, he feels it’s just a title and will continue to work for the residents.

“It really is just a title,” he said. “I’m equal to all of my colleagues and will continue to do what I have been doing since first taking on this role. I respect and appreciate my colleagues for believing in my ability to take the responsibility of leading meetings in the Council chair’s absence. It’s humbling to know that they believe in me. This isn’t going to change how I handle situations; I am going to continue to do whatever it takes to work with my fellow Councilmembers and the administration to keep moving Dearborn Heights forward.”

Baydoun led the primary race in August with 3,593 votes (26 percent) and is running against five others for three open seats in the November general election.