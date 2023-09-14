Ford Community & Performing Arts Center opens art exhibit celebrating Arab American artists

Padziewski Art Gallery

DEARBORN – On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Padzieski Art Gallery will feature a new exhibit called “For the Love of Humanity” showcasing the work of Arab American artists.

The show will feature artwork from 10 distinct artists and is free of charge. The show will run through Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Dearborn Ford Community & Performing Arts Center at 15801 Michigan Ave.

Participating artists include Dr. Anita Bates, Ilham Badreddine Mahfouz, Barbara Melnik Carson, Reem Taki, Graciela Bustos, Sunshine Durant, Haydar Alyassiry, Mohamed Fradi, Hussein Alshikakai, and Jean-Paul Aboudid.

Residents will have opportunities to interact with the artists on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with artist Haydar Alyassiry for a portrait workshop in the gallery and on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to join the exhibiting artists present to discuss their work. The exhibit will close with a lecture by Dr. Anita Bates at 5 p.m.

The public is also invited to attend an opening reception at the gallery on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Regularly gallery hours are Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information residents are encouraged to visit www.padzieskigallery.org or call 313-943-2358.